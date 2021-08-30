SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston police searching for missing man

Authorities are looking for Rafael Aguilar Espinoza of Cross who was last seen on Aug. 25 at 11...
Authorities are looking for Rafael Aguilar Espinoza of Cross who was last seen on Aug. 25 at 11 p.m. on Blue House Road driving a tan/gold 1998 Chevy pickup truck with SC tags UMQ403.(NCPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man.

Authorities are looking for Rafael Aguilar Espinoza of Cross who was last seen on Aug. 25 at 11 p.m. on Blue House Road driving a tan/gold 1998 Chevy pickup truck with SC tags UMQ403.

“He was last seen wearing a pink short sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, and burgundy shorts,” NCPD officials said.

Police describe him as having black hair, blue eyes, and standing 5′5″, and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 740-2852.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorvens Florestal Jr., freshman football player for Charleston Southern, was identified as the...
Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday...
AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night
.
Dorchester District 4 announces switch to virtual classes
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS

Latest News

The pandemic has not only led to a shortage of healthcare workers and ICU beds in hospitals...
Roper St. Francis Hospital activating oxygen conservation protocols
Charleston stay-at-home mom Heather Aldret will be one of 18 castaways competing in the...
Charleston woman to compete in newest edition of ‘Survivor’
Parents in the Dorchester 4 School District are rejoicing in the news that district officials...
Parents applaud Dorchester District 4 move to virtual
Long lines and wait times are plaguing COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Lowcountry. People...
COVID-19 testing sites seeing long lines, long wait times
Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning