North Charleston police searching for missing man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man.

Authorities are looking for Rafael Aguilar Espinoza of Cross who was last seen on Aug. 25 at 11 p.m. on Blue House Road driving a tan/gold 1998 Chevy pickup truck with SC tags UMQ403.

“He was last seen wearing a pink short sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, and burgundy shorts,” NCPD officials said.

Police describe him as having black hair, blue eyes, and standing 5′5″, and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 740-2852.

