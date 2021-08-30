Parents applaud Dorchester District 4 move to virtual

DORHCESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents in the Dorchester 4 School District are rejoicing in the news that district officials have decided to pull the plug on in-person learning for the foreseeable future.

District officials announced the transition to full, virtual learning on Monday. There will be two transition days of e-Learning on Thursday and Friday before virtual class starts on Tuesday. Students have Monday off for Labor Day.

The district’s head nurse, Wendy Judy, says she didn’t expect the surge to happen this quickly.

“I felt like it was going to be bad. I felt like we were going to see a rise in cases but I didn’t expect to see it this quick into the school year. We are only on our ninth day of school. I felt like it would be more after Labor Day,” Judy said. “We had almost 130 children we had to put in quarantine just on Friday alone. That was the biggest increase we had seen yet, so it’s definitely was not getting any better, if anything it was getting worse.”

On Monday, Judy said there are around 475 students in quarantine and another 65 positive cases. That may not sound like a lot but with approximately 2,500 students district-wide, that means nearly 20 percent of the student body is at home.

DD4 parent Lanesha Green says going virtual is the right decision and applauds the district for not waiting too long into the school year to do it.

“I am ecstatic about the decision,” Green said. “As much as I would like to have the children in school, I also know the dangers of them being in school. I am a person who is about safety first. I feel like young people and educators should have an environment that is safe.”

Over the next few days, teachers will be asking students about their ability to access the internet, ensuring they have the logins and passwords they need, and passing out devices and hot-spots. The district says students will participate in “live, remote instruction delivered by the child’s teacher.”

Keeping the kids at home will create new challenges and added pressure on parents. Mom Adrienne McBride says she is up for it.

“I have no concerns about them being home. I just know it’s going to wear me out with me being home and having to do it,” McBride said. “Anything to save my children or your children, I am willing to do it.”

The district also says staff will be calling parents to check in the coming days to make sure students have everything they need to be successful.

“Please note that phone calls may appear as ‘Blocked Call,’ ‘Confidential’ or something similar,” said Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs in a letter to parents. “Please not that when contacting parents, teachers may not have answers to many of your question. However, we will endeavor to get answers as best we can as we refine our plans to keep students and staff safe.”

The district will continue to re-evaluate the plan and provide updates on the district website starting with the first update on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.