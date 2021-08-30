SC Lottery
Paws for Takeoff Program takes off

By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport is looking to minimize passenger stress levels by bringing in some furry friends.

Those travelling through the Charleston Airport on a Thursday or a Sunday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., can expect to see trained Therapy Dogs ready to sooth any anxious passengers.

“Right away, they see the dogs and they start smiling,” therapy dog owner, Bob Newhouse said. “And we can just see the stress levels dissipate in a hurry.”

Although the therapy dogs have been at the airport before, Charleston International Airport Representative Caroline Connolly says the airport is now running the program. She says the dogs will be at the airport consistently on two of their busiest travel days.

All dogs involved are certified through the non-profit, Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

Those interested can get involved in the Alliance of Therapy Dogs Program by going to their website.

