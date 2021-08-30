Roper St. Francis Hospital activating oxygen conservation protocols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The pandemic has not only led to a shortage of healthcare workers and ICU beds in hospitals across the country, but now hospitals particularly in the South are facing an oxygen shortage.

MUSC, Trident Medical Center and Roper Hospital all said they’re not currently facing a shortage, however officials with Roper said they are aware of the shortage of oxygen at other hospitals in the U.S., so they’re being proactive and doing what they can now to conserve oxygen.

According to CNN, some hospitals in Florida, Texas and even here in South Carolina are at risk of having to use their reserve oxygen supply or run out of it soon because so many COVID patients need oxygen.

Roper officials said they sent out a letter to employees, sharing that oxygen supplies and distribution lines are stretched across the country, so they’re activating all oxygen conservation protocols.

According to Roper, this means turning off oxygen equipment when it’s not being used, actively looking for leaks and reporting them and reducing non-essential oxygen equipment.

Roper officials said their supplier told them they’ll continue to receive oxygen at their recent rates—which has been high—but Roper may have issues if they need to increase the amount they’re ordering in the future.

According to Roper, they’re working to measure their oxygen use and they want to increase awareness of the issue, so they can accurately predict just how much supply and demand will change when it comes to oxygen

