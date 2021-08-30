SC reports 3-day total of more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases

SC Lottery
For the third straight week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of newly-detected COVID-19 cases exceeding 10,000.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the third straight week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of newly-detected COVID-19 cases exceeding 10,000.

DHEC said a total of 16,072 new cases were recorded between Thursday and Saturday.

The agency provides the latest new case and death counts from COVID-19 on a 48-hour delay, which it says insures more time to verify the numbers. It only releases that data on weekdays, meaning Mondays include the release of three days’ worth of information, from the previous Thursday through Saturday.

The data includes both confirmed and probable cases. The agency says confirmed cases are detected using PCR tests while probable cases are detected through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday4,5401,4525,992
Friday4,5731,3025,875
Saturday3,7104954,205
TOTAL12,8233,24916,072

The data also listed a total of 111 deaths over the three-day period.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday49453
Friday362157
Saturday101
TOTAL8625111

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 24 deaths; 19 were confirmed and three were being investigated as probable.

Charleston County reported nine confirmed and one probable death. Dorchester County reported four confirmed deaths. Berkeley County reported two confirmed and one probable death. Colleton County reported three confirmed and one probable death, while Beaufort County reported one confirmed death.

DHEC said Saturday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, include 41,229 tests with a 11.4% positive rate, down from 12.7% the previous Monday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 730,685 cases, including 592,909 confirmed and 137,776 probable cases; and 10,562 deaths, including 9,259confirmed and 1,303 probable deaths.

The state has completed more than 9.5 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

