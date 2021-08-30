SC Lottery
Some businesses on Maybank Highway evacuated due to suspicious package

Authorities say some businesses on Maybank Highway on Johns Island have been evacuated due to a...
Authorities say some businesses on Maybank Highway on Johns Island have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say some businesses on Maybank Highway on Johns Island have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.

Charleston police officials said officers are on the scene at the Food Lion on 2770 Maybank Highway, and that business as well as neighboring businesses have been evacuated.

The incident is not impacting traffic, according to CPD officials.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

