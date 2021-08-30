Some businesses on Maybank Highway evacuated due to suspicious package

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say some businesses on Maybank Highway on Johns Island have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.

Charleston police officials said officers are on the scene at the Food Lion on 2770 Maybank Highway, and that business as well as neighboring businesses have been evacuated.

The incident is not impacting traffic, according to CPD officials.

