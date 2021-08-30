SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

4 Georgetown County schools to go virtual Tuesday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District confirmed Monday afternoon that several of its schools would switch to virtual learning starting on Tuesday.

Georgetown Middle, Georgetown High, Andrews High and Carvers Bay High Schools will all switch to temporary virtual learning beginning Tuesday.

The district posted on its Facebook page that it made the decision after consulting with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the state’s Department of Education.

While in temporary virtual learning, all athletic events and practices will be canceled.

The district said it expects students to return to in-person learning on Sept. 7 following the Labor Day holiday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorvens Florestal Jr., freshman football player for Charleston Southern, was identified as the...
Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday...
AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County...
One dead in early-morning crash in Orangeburg Co.

Latest News

Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe announced Monday he will retire in October after 48 years on the...
Bill Sharpe to retire from Live 5 News after nearly half a century
.
Dorchester District 4 announces switch to virtual classes
Latoya Ferone-Smith has three kids in Charleston County schools and she let her kids go...
Charleston Co. parent concerned about spread of COVID-19 in schools
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bill Sharpe announces plan to retire from Live 5 News after 48 years