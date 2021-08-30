4 Georgetown County schools to go virtual Tuesday

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District confirmed Monday afternoon that several of its schools would switch to virtual learning starting on Tuesday.

Georgetown Middle, Georgetown High, Andrews High and Carvers Bay High Schools will all switch to temporary virtual learning beginning Tuesday.

The district posted on its Facebook page that it made the decision after consulting with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the state’s Department of Education.

While in temporary virtual learning, all athletic events and practices will be canceled.

The district said it expects students to return to in-person learning on Sept. 7 following the Labor Day holiday.

