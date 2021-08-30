SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department says it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned...
The Education Department says it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.(engin akyurt | Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The Education Department says it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

The department’s office for civil rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. Those states have barred schools from requiring masks among students and staff, a move that the department says could prevent some students from safely attending school.

It marks a sharp escalation in the Biden administration’s battle with Republican states that say wearing masks should be a personal choice.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorvens Florestal Jr., freshman football player for Charleston Southern, was identified as the...
Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday...
AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night
.
Dorchester District 4 announces switch to virtual classes
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS

Latest News

The pandemic has not only led to a shortage of healthcare workers and ICU beds in hospitals...
Roper St. Francis Hospital activating oxygen conservation protocols
Charleston stay-at-home mom Heather Aldret will be one of 18 castaways competing in the...
Charleston woman to compete in newest edition of ‘Survivor’
Parents in the Dorchester 4 School District are rejoicing in the news that district officials...
Parents applaud Dorchester District 4 move to virtual
We place links we mention in our newscasts here so you can find them easily.
Big Red Box
Long lines and wait times are plaguing COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Lowcountry. People...
COVID-19 testing sites seeing long lines, long wait times