Tip leads police to man tied up, stabbed, left in a locked room

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say they have arrested two people after they found a man stabbed and left for dead.

Berkeley County Jail Recodes show Ashley Monroy has been arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy, 1st degree burglary and attempted murder.

Nicholas Berry, the second suspect, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy, 1st degree burglary and attempted murder, jail records state.

Goose Creek Police incident reports state that the investigation into Monroy and Berry began Aug. 11 when officers received a tip that led them to an unlocked house in Goose Creek.

Police say the tip informed them that the victim was “stabbed, choked and tied up.”

Officers say they arrived to the house at 10:45 p.m. and found the front door unlocked. When officers knocked, they say nobody responded and they entered the house identifying themselves as they did so.

Due to the nature of the call, police say they conducted a protective sweep of the house. While clearing the house, officers say they heard a moaning sound inside one of the rooms. When police tried to open the door, incident reports say they found it locked.

Officers say they were able to breach the door by kicking it open, but found a man laying facedown on the ground with blood surrounding his body.

Responding officers began rendering aid and incident reports state that they discovered a stab wound on the victim’s lower left buttock. Officers say they continued to clear the residence for possible threats and once the residence was rendered clear, they called for medics to be dispatched.

While officers were rendering aid, the victim was asked who did this to him. He stated, “four males,” yet Goose Creek police have arrested only a man and a woman.

The incident report closed with an observation that the inside of the home was disheveled and appeared to have been ransacked.

