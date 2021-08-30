Woman, man shot while sitting in car with toddler, SC police chief says
ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Police say a shooting that injured a man and woman who were shot while sitting in a car with a toddler is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.
Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the shooting happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday near North Murray Avenue and Daniels Street.
The female victim told police a man driving a silver or gray Dodge Dart pulled up on her side of the car and started saying something out the window, according to a police report.
She told police the man then pulled out a gun and fired about five rounds.
The woman said she drove to a nearby church and went inside for help.
The report said the woman had a graze wound to the forehead.
The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said. He was airlifted to Greenville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.
The report did not mention any injuries to the child in the car.
