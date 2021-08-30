SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman, man shot while sitting in car with toddler, SC police chief says

Anderson Police said a man and woman were shot while they sat in a car with a toddler Sunday...
Anderson Police said a man and woman were shot while they sat in a car with a toddler Sunday afternoon in Anderson.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Police say a shooting that injured a man and woman who were shot while sitting in a car with a toddler is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the shooting happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday near North Murray Avenue and Daniels Street.

The female victim told police a man driving a silver or gray Dodge Dart pulled up on her side of the car and started saying something out the window, according to a police report.

She told police the man then pulled out a gun and fired about five rounds.

The woman said she drove to a nearby church and went inside for help.

The report said the woman had a graze wound to the forehead.

The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said. He was airlifted to Greenville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

The report did not mention any injuries to the child in the car.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorvens Florestal Jr., freshman football player for Charleston Southern, was identified as the...
Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday...
AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County...
One dead in early-morning crash in Orangeburg Co.

Latest News

Westinghouse had been owned by Toshiba when the U.S. Attorney’s Office says they participated...
Company responsible for V.C. Summer nuclear debacle to pay $21 Million to low income ratepayers
Source: Live 5
After Ida, forecasters eye Tropical Depression Ten, tropical wave off Africa
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Your Monday forecast
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Forecasters watch Tropical Depression Ten, tropical wave off Africa