Charles Pinckney, Sullivan’s Island Elementary going virtual only Wednesday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Charleston County schools will switch to virtual instruction effective Wednesday for two weeks.

A post on Charles Pinckney Elementary School’s website states the school will switch to virtual-only instruction starting Wednesday for the next two weeks.

“This decision is based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases associated with our school and the number of students quarantined as close contacts,” the website states.

THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts announce virtual instruction plans

A post on the Sullivan’s Island Elementary PTA’s Facebook page states that school will also switch to virtual instruction for two weeks. The post states parents will receive an email Wednesday morning by 8 a.m. from their child’s teacher regarding assignments and how to access the virtual classroom. Virtual instruction will not begin until after 11 a.m. to provide families and teachers a few hours to regroup, the post states.

Both notifications state the district will perform “extensive, additional cleaning” of the building, including “100% disinfection fogging” Tuesday night, which will allow staff members to teach remotely from their classrooms beginning Wednesday morning.

Both schools plan to return to in-person instruction by Sept. 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

