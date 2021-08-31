SC Lottery
Conway man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

Donavan Kifer
Donavan Kifer(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man faces multiple child sex exploitation charges.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to 23-year-old Donavan Kifer of Conway.

Investigators said that Kifer distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

