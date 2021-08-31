SC Lottery
Crews respond to Ladson mechanic shop fire

(Live 5)
By Riley Bean and Landon Boozer
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are investigating a fire at a mechanic shop in Ladson.

Smoke filled the sky as several firetrucks responded to garage on Highway 78 near Von Ohsen Road.

Reports say the scene was active and clearly visible just after midnight Tuesday

Fire crews say they saw flames through the roof of the mechanic shop upon arrival and the fire took under an hour to control.

They were no injuries, officials say.

Smoke filled the sky as several firetrucks responded to garage on Highway 78 near Von Ohsen Road.(Live 5)

