DD2 makes changes to COVID-19 notification procedure as cases rise

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As COVID-19 cases in schools across the Lowcountry continue to rise, parents are concerned they are not getting enough information about what’s keeping their kids out of the classroom.

Dorchester District 2 recently made some changes to how it notifies parents that their kids may have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Previously, parents received a phone call, but the increase in cases has made that option no longer feasible.

Now, the district is notifying parents of their student’s close contact by phone, email, text and on Blackboard, district nurse coordinator Amanda Santamaria said. But even the new system has its limitations.

When a student has had a close contact, the system sends an email that includes information like if that student should be tested, when the student can return, and things that could allow them to end quarantine early like vaccination status.

Since starting that process about a week ago, the district said it now sends parents who email them an auto-reply that answers additional frequent questions.

But one limitation is the system can’t specify which student is the one who needs to potentially quarantine if a parent has multiple kids, especially at the higher grades where there may be a mix of students in different classes.

That’s the number one question Santamaria said district officials have been getting: Which student in a multi-student household needs to quarantine?

“That’s a situation and something we’re working to improve,” she said. “Part of that automatic reply process that we have and in that email, it directs parents. It says right at the top, ‘If you have multiple students at the school, please respond to this email address with their names and school,’ and we have someone monitoring that email all day long responding to parents.”

Nurses are stretched thin, so the district is asking for patience from parents.

