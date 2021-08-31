SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DD2 makes changes to COVID-19 notification procedure as cases rise

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As COVID-19 cases in schools across the Lowcountry continue to rise, parents are concerned they are not getting enough information about what’s keeping their kids out of the classroom.

Dorchester District 2 recently made some changes to how it notifies parents that their kids may have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Previously, parents received a phone call, but the increase in cases has made that option no longer feasible.

Now, the district is notifying parents of their student’s close contact by phone, email, text and on Blackboard, district nurse coordinator Amanda Santamaria said. But even the new system has its limitations.

When a student has had a close contact, the system sends an email that includes information like if that student should be tested, when the student can return, and things that could allow them to end quarantine early like vaccination status.

Since starting that process about a week ago, the district said it now sends parents who email them an auto-reply that answers additional frequent questions.

But one limitation is the system can’t specify which student is the one who needs to potentially quarantine if a parent has multiple kids, especially at the higher grades where there may be a mix of students in different classes.

That’s the number one question Santamaria said district officials have been getting: Which student in a multi-student household needs to quarantine?

“That’s a situation and something we’re working to improve,” she said. “Part of that automatic reply process that we have and in that email, it directs parents. It says right at the top, ‘If you have multiple students at the school, please respond to this email address with their names and school,’ and we have someone monitoring that email all day long responding to parents.”

Nurses are stretched thin, so the district is asking for patience from parents.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe announced Monday he will retire in October after 48 years on the...
Bill Sharpe to retire from Live 5 News after nearly half a century
.
Dorchester District 4 announces switch to virtual classes
According to officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office, it happened on Gourdin Street...
Coroner identifies victim in St. Stephen shooting
As South Carolina continues to see COVID-19 cases climb, one of the tools in the state’s...
COVID-19 treatment now being used on close contacts without positive test result

Latest News

According to officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office, it happened on Gourdin Street...
Coroner identifies victim in St. Stephen shooting
VIDEO: Dorchester Dist. 2 changes COVID notification plans for parents
VIDEO: Dorchester Dist. 2 changes COVID notification plans for parents
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victim in St. Stephen shooting
A surge in COVID-19 cases—plus long lines and waits at testing sites—is leading some folks in...
High demand for at-home COVID-19 tests in the Lowcountry