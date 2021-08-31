DD2 school board holding meeting to discuss COVID-related activity at schools

DORCESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester District 2 School Board will be holding a meeting on Wednesday to discuss COVID-related activity at district schools.

The district said the purpose of the meeting is to discuss school operations in light of the current COVID-related activity within schools and take any necessary action as needed.

Dorchester District 2 recently made some changes to how it notifies parents that their kids may have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Previously, parents received a phone call, but the increase in cases has made that option no longer feasible. Now, the district is notifying parents of their student’s close contact by phone, email, text and on Blackboard.

The latest data shows 4,150 DD2 students are currently quarantining which is more than 16% of the entire student population.

