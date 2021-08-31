SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DD2 school board holding meeting to discuss COVID-related activity at schools

The district said the purpose of the meeting is to discuss school operations in light of the...
The district said the purpose of the meeting is to discuss school operations in light of the current COVID-related activity within schools and take any necessary action as needed.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester District 2 School Board will be holding a meeting on Wednesday to discuss COVID-related activity at district schools.

The district said the purpose of the meeting is to discuss school operations in light of the current COVID-related activity within schools and take any necessary action as needed.

Dorchester District 2 recently made some changes to how it notifies parents that their kids may have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Previously, parents received a phone call, but the increase in cases has made that option no longer feasible. Now, the district is notifying parents of their student’s close contact by phone, email, text and on Blackboard.

The latest data shows 4,150 DD2 students are currently quarantining which is more than 16% of the entire student population.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe announced Monday he will retire in October after 48 years on the...
Bill Sharpe to retire from Live 5 News after nearly half a century
.
Dorchester District 4 announces switch to virtual classes
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dana Allyce Scott has been charged with...
Authorities identify murder suspect in St. Stephen shooting
As South Carolina continues to see COVID-19 cases climb, one of the tools in the state’s...
COVID-19 treatment now being used on close contacts without positive test result

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases in schools across the Lowcountry continue to rise, parents are concerned they...
DD2 makes changes to COVID-19 notification procedure as cases rise
VIDEO: DD2 makes changes to COVID-19 notification procedure as cases rise
VIDEO: DD2 makes changes to COVID-19 notification procedure as cases rise
Jaquain Coardes
Man arrested after late-night N. Charleston car chase
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dana Allyce Scott has been charged with...
Authorities identify murder suspect in St. Stephen shooting