Event remembers lives lost to overdose, offers Narcan training

Picture of last year's event.
By Paola Tristan Arruda
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is teaming up with WakeUp Carolina and the Charleston Center to combat overdose deaths in South Carolina.

In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the department and local groups will hold the third annual ‘Light the Way for Hope’ event.

The purpose of the event is to bring awareness to drug-related deaths and honor the lives lost.

“We want to instill that hope in the community that there are many great efforts that are happening to decrease overdose deaths in our community and across the state. We want to honor those but also keep up the fight against this opioid epidemic,” Charleston Center’s Program director Caitlin Kratz said.

Health experts have seen an increase in overdose deaths because of the pandemic. A report by the CDC suggests the increase in South Carolina is as high as 53.8 percent.

Prior to the event officials will hold a training class for Narcan, the live saving drug used in opioid overdoses, at 7:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Town Hall. The remembrance ceremony will start at 8:30 p.m.

Town hall will be lit purple in honor of the lives lost. The ceremony will be live streamed on the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Facebook page.

VIDEO: DD2 makes changes to COVID-19 notification procedure as cases rise
