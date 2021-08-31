SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities said a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people were injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Dorchester District 4 announces switch to virtual classes
Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe announced Monday he will retire in October after 48 years on the...
Bill Sharpe to retire from Live 5 News after nearly half a century
Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
As South Carolina continues to see COVID-19 cases climb, one of the tools in the state’s...
COVID-19 treatment now being used on close contacts without positive test result
According to officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office, it happened on Gourdin Street...
One dead, another in custody following shooting in St. Stephen

Latest News

Damage is seen from the air in Grand Isle, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida struck.
Aerial: Grand Isle, La. seen after Hurricane Ida
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Public input sought for Highway 78 improvement plans