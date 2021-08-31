SC Lottery
Man arrested after late-night N. Charleston car chase

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is in custody after he led them on a chase late Monday night.

Jaquain Coardes is facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, littering and a drug charge, according to jail records.

An incident report states police tried to pull over a car for a suspended license plate around 11:15 p.m. Greenridge Road near Crossroads Drive.

Police say the driver of the car, who they identified as Coardes, kept going down Rivers Avenue before getting on I-26 and then onto I-526.

The report states he spun out when he got off at the International Boulevard Exit.

Police say they found 30 grams of Marijuana after searching Coardes and finding more on the road that he allegedly threw out of the car.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

