Midweek rain chance from the remnants of Ida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ida’s leftovers are tracking toward the Mid-Atlantic states and Northeast where flooding rainfall is expected. As the storm passes to our north, a trail of lighter rainfall is expected to stretch across the area on Wednesday. A slight chance of rain will begin sneaking into our inland areas, near I-95, late this afternoon and evening. Most of you will stay dry until overnight or tomorrow when the chance of rain increases. We expect a lot of sunshine early today giving way to clouds by the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low 90s today. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds will be leftover Thursday but we should begin to dry out. Lower humidity will move in for the rest of the week and the weekend which will help to lower our morning lows into the 60s.

TROPICS: We’re watching three areas in the Atlantic Basin. A weak tropical wave in the Caribbean appears to be unlikely to develop. In the middle of the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Kate continues to not bother anyone as it slowly moves northward. No land areas will be impacted by Kate as it heads into the northern Atlantic and fades away by the weekend. A strong tropical wave emerging off the Africa coastline is likely to become our next tropical depression, and eventually Tropical Storm Larry. This storm is likely to become a hurricane by later this week but it’s too early to tell if it will ever impact anyone. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain Late. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 87.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 87.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 88.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 89.

