Police close N. Charleston’s Rivers Ave. for auto-pedestrian accident
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is responding to a crash on Rivers Avenue.
Reports say police have closed Rivers Avenue between Macon Avenue and Helm Avenue. Officers say a car hit a pedestrian in that area on Rivers Avenue.
The department released a tweet about the accident at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday.
There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
