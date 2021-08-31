Police close N. Charleston’s Rivers Ave. for auto-pedestrian accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is responding to a crash on Rivers Avenue.

Reports say police have closed Rivers Avenue between Macon Avenue and Helm Avenue. Officers say a car hit a pedestrian in that area on Rivers Avenue.

The department released a tweet about the accident at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: @NCPD are blocking off Rivers Ave between Helm and Macon due to a auto-pedestrian accident @Live5News pic.twitter.com/e6kOyOUXjc — Danielle Seat (@DanielleSeat) August 31, 2021

Traffic alert: Rivers Ave. between Helm and Macon is closed due to an auto-pedestrian accident. #chstrfc #chsnews — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.