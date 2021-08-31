SC Lottery
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University

Police are responding to a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

The university sent out an alert around 7:10 a.m. asking to avoid the area of Founders Drive and Highway 544 until further notice due to “police activity in the area.”

For a time, Highway 544 between Highway 501 Business and Myrtle Ridge Drive was closed to traffic.

Around 8:50 a.m., CCU said police have cleared the incident and students can resume normal activities. The public should expect traffic for about 30 minutes.

During the incident, students at The Pier, Coastal Club, Current, Patriots Hollow, The Wren, and living in off-campus housing on Highway 544 were told to shelter in place.

Additional details on the incident were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

