Public input sought for Highway 78 improvement plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Works is inviting the people to come by an information session to talk about their plans for major improvements to Highway 78.

The improvement plan includes the stretch of roadway between Rivers Avenue and Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

Project Manager Cal Oyer says Highway 78 is known to get congested, but they are expecting traffic to increase even more over the next few years.

“The last few years, as everybody knows, the population has just exploded around here,” Oyer said. “So we’re just in time here to start meeting the need of that.”

Oyer says in some areas of the road they are clocking as many as 54,000 cars a day.

The improvements could include repaving, adding in bike and walking paths, and changes to the stoplights and intersections.

Construction is not expected to start until 2027, but Oyer says its important to collect the information now, as the planning process is already underway.

“We’re looking for input from them on what they see as the trouble areas along the corridor,” Oyer said.

Construction on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit is set to start and finish before they start work on the Highway 78 improvements.

“We are very excited to make these improvements, as I know the residents and people who normally use that road are,” Oyer said.

The meeting starts 5 p.m. Tuesday and it will be held at the Exchange Hall Gold Room located at 9850 Highway 78 in Ladson. The meeting will be an open house style with no formal presentation.

Face coverings are strongly recommended.

Charleston County is also asking residents to submit comments online between Aug. 31 and Sep. 30. Those interested can submit comments at the Highway 78 Corridor website or email The Pubic Works Department directly at info@hwy78corridor.com.

