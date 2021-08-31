Public open house kicks off for Mark Clark extension project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking for public input on a project that would extend I-526 past West Ashley and into Johns Island, James Island and ultimately downtown Charleston.

The Mark Clark Extension Project would drastically expand I-526 and increase the capacity of the regional transportation system, proponents say.

Mark Clark Extension Project Manager Jae Mattox says the project has been in the developmental stages for years. However, Mattox says the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Charleston County are finally ready for community feedback on the plans.

The first meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and it is at Hart Meadows Ranch on Johns Island. Officials say people can come learn all about the plans for the Mark Clark extension. (Charleston County)

Project organizers are holding two open-house style meetings for people on Johns Island and James Island.

The first meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and it is at Hart Meadows Ranch on Johns Island. Officials say people can come learn all about the plans for the Mark Clark extension.

“We’ll have multiple stations set up to show various aspects of the project that folks are interested in – right-of-way, if they’re interested in traffic, if they just want to see the alternative, there will be a station that does a fly-through, there will be station where you can make a comment,” Mattox says.

Charleston County Deputy Director of Public Works Richard Turner says more people are moving to Johns Island, James Island and West Ashley but work in other places. He says the need for this extension is more necessary than ever. (South Carolina Department of Transportation)

Members of the project team will be at the session to answer any questions on-the-spot.

Mattox says they recently completed the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the project and residents in the area will be able to review that as well as the recommended roadway, bike and pedestrian lane paths.

Those who attend the meeting will also have a chance to check out the potential impacts of Mark Clark extension on land use in the area. Mattox says residents will also be able to submit a pre-recorded public comment for the official hearing in two weeks.

Charleston County Deputy Director of Public Works Richard Turner says more people are moving to Johns Island, James Island and West Ashley but work in other places. He says the need for this extension is more necessary than ever.

The public involvement phase allows is designed to allow people in the area to help tweak the plans based on how they impact resident’s lives.

“We all live, work, and play here, and this is the opportunity for you all to be able to make an impact on this project and how it looks moving forward,” Turner said.

There will be a second community meeting at Edisto Hall on James Island from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The official public hearing will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Esse Village Church in West Ashley. That’s where the formal presentation and verbal comment session will begin.

Those who can’t make either meeting, can view the full plans and submit pre-recorded comments online. Once on the website, click “View Virtual Public Hearing Room.” Mattox and Turner say this walks those interested through all of the same presentations that are at the in-person community meetings. It also allows them to submit a pre-recorded public comment for Sept. 14.

Once this public involvement phase of the project ends, Mattox says all comments will be reviewed, the team will make necessary changes, and then they plan to begin development of the final environmental impact statements. After that, they will move towards seeking federal and state construction approvals.

Mattox says construction could start as early as 2023.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.