Rock Hill police search for missing 11-year-old boy

If you have seen the child, call Rock Hill Police immediately.
Na'Faaron Scott-Parker
Na'Faaron Scott-Parker(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Rock Hill.

In a tweet, Rock Hill Police Department says Na’Faaron Scott-Parker left his home carrying a blue Puma bookbag and was wearing unknown clothing. He was last seen in the area of Heckle Boulevard and Herlong Avenue.

Officers are currently reviewing security footage to determine when he was last seen. They say there are no indications of abduction at this time.

If you have seen the child, call Rock Hill Police immediately at 803-329-7200.

