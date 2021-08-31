S. Carolina Supreme Court hearing 2 mask lawsuits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS/AP) - South Carolina’s highest court is hearing a pair of challenges to the state’s refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers. The state Supreme Court set aside two hours to hear the cases Tuesday.

South Carolina lawmakers passed an item in the state budget, known as Proviso 1.108, in June threatening school districts with losing state money if they required masks.

Proviso 1.108 states, “No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities.”

One of the suits involves Attorney General Alan Wilson suing the city of Columbia for requiring masks in city schools. The other is a request for an injuction on the proviso filed by Richland County School District 2.

Attorneys will likely argue that requiring or banning masks has no place in the state budget, a bill whose purpose is to raise and spend money. South Carolina law requires legislation to have one clear subject.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.