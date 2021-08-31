SC reports more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, a day after a three-day tally exceeded 16,000.

Tuesday’s report, which reflects data DHEC received on Sunday, listed 4,343 new cases, including 3,631 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 712 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

Dorchester County reported third-highest total of new cases at 309, behind Greenville County’s 397 and Horry County’s 363. Charleston County reported the fourth-highest at 286. Elsehwere in the Tri-County area, Berkeley County reported 223, Beaufort County reported 145, Georgetown County reported 48, Williamsburg County reported 34 and Colleton County reported 30.

The data also included 37 deaths, 29 confirmed and 8 probable. Of the 37 deaths, three reported in Lowcountry counties. Dorchester County listed two confirmed deaths while Chraleston County listed one probable death.

The results came from 30,203 tests conducted with a positive rate 15.8%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 735,287 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 596,688 cases detected using PCR tests and 138,599 detected with rapid tests.

As of Tuesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,598 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,288 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,310 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9 million tests since the pandemic began.







