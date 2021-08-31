SC Lottery
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bride spent her wedding night in jail after guests outside of her wedding reception venue in Memphis started fighting.

A police report says the bride, Miya Pugh, screamed at those outside her reception that they had ruined her wedding.

Police say eight different fights were underway on Summer Avenue late Friday night as 20 to30 intoxicated people battled it out. As police began detaining guests, officers say Pugh went from docile to combative with police, biting one officer.

The bride and three others face a long list of charges, including aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

