SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina names former grad assistant its starting QB

Zeb Noland, NDSU Bison football
Zeb Noland, NDSU Bison football(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One-time South Carolina graduate assistant Zeb Noland will be the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback when they open the season against Eastern Illinois this week.

Noland was listed first on South Carolina’s depth chart released Tuesday. St. Francis (PA) transfer Jason Brown will serve as Noland’s backup with expected starter Luke Doty out with a mid-foot sprain.

Noland, who formerly played at Iowa State and North Dakota State, accepted a spot on coach Shane Beamer’s staff in the offseason and was helping prepare Gamecock quarterbacks for the season. But he gave up his coaching spot two weeks ago to put on the pads.

Noland began his career at Iowa State where he threw for 1,233 yards in two seasons. He transferred to North Dakota State and trained alongside San Francisco 49ers top draft choice Trey Lance.

Doty’s injury was not expected to be long term, according to Beamer.

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe announced Monday he will retire in October after 48 years on the...
Bill Sharpe to retire from Live 5 News after nearly half a century
.
Dorchester District 4 announces switch to virtual classes
As South Carolina continues to see COVID-19 cases climb, one of the tools in the state’s...
COVID-19 treatment now being used on close contacts without positive test result
According to officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office, it happened on Gourdin Street...
One dead, another in custody following shooting in St. Stephen

Latest News

A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies
Lorvens Florestal Jr., freshman football player for Charleston Southern, was identified as the...
Family, friends mourn CSU athlete killed in weekend shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting
Lorvens Florestal Jr., freshman football player for Charleston Southern, was identified as the...
Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting