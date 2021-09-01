SC Lottery
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 174

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist who was killed in an accident.

Authorities say 29-year-old Jason James from Summerville died on Aug. 28 at 6:08 p.m. from injuries he suffered in a crash on Highway 174.

According to the coroner’s office, James was wearing a helmet.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

