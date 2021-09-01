Charleston Co. government to discuss mandatory vaccines for county employees

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council is expected to discuss mandatory COVID vaccines for county employees, according to the county’s agenda.

Leaders will hold a special council meeting to discuss the issue on Thursday

On Wednesday, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for city employees.

Summey said it was not easy for him to adopt a vaccine policy, but he said his responsibility was to the health and well being of his employees. The mayor said he wanted to make sure that emergency personnel like police and fire were able to provide services in a “safe manner” for the city’s citizens.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.