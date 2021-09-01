City councilman says wife and two kids were hit by truck at Charlotte bus stop on first day of school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari is relaying a message to the community after he says his wife and two of their children were hit by a truck while waiting at a bus stop on the first day of school.

Bokhari says his wife Krista and all three of their kids were at the bus stop drop off when a truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the children.

The councilman says his children were scraped up with minor injuries but have been released from the hospital and are doing okay.

Bokhari says his wife’s CT scans were good, but she can’t move her neck, has a bad concussion and is in terrible pain. The councilman goes on to say he’ll keep everyone posted on her status.

On the first day of school, Krista Keith Bokhari and all 3 kids were at the bus stop drop off. A truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the kids. pic.twitter.com/gILa3DUUI4 — Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) August 31, 2021

The city councilman expressed gratefulness to CMPD, Mecklenburg EMS, Charlotte Fire Department and the staff at Atrium Health for the care they have given to his family during this tough time.

Bokhari also expressed his frustration concerning the ongoing issue with Charlotte and city sidewalks.

Just last week, WBTV Investigative reporter David Hodges reported that Charlotte City Council approved new bond funding that would triple the amount of available money for sidewalk projects following a previous WBTV Investigation.

The WBTV report in February first exposed flaws in the sidewalk ranking program as well as the amount of time some projects sat on the waitlist.

Bokhari relayed this message to the community.

“But above everything else I want to relay a message of the greatest importance: school is back in session, and many places don’t have sidewalks and there are no safe options. Slow down. There’s no where you need to be that’s worth changing someone’s family forever. Remember that,” Bokhari tweeted.

WBTV has reached out to CMPD for any other information concerning the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.