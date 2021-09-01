SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

City councilman says wife and two kids were hit by truck at Charlotte bus stop on first day of school

The councilman says his wife and all three of their children were at the bus stop drop off when a truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the children.
The councilman says his wife and all three of their children were at the bus stop drop off when...
The councilman says his wife and all three of their children were at the bus stop drop off when a truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the children.(@FinTechInnov8r/Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari is relaying a message to the community after he says his wife and two of their children were hit by a truck while waiting at a bus stop on the first day of school.

Bokhari says his wife Krista and all three of their kids were at the bus stop drop off when a truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the children.

The councilman says his children were scraped up with minor injuries but have been released from the hospital and are doing okay.

Bokhari says his wife’s CT scans were good, but she can’t move her neck, has a bad concussion and is in terrible pain. The councilman goes on to say he’ll keep everyone posted on her status.

The city councilman expressed gratefulness to CMPD, Mecklenburg EMS, Charlotte Fire Department and the staff at Atrium Health for the care they have given to his family during this tough time.

Bokhari also expressed his frustration concerning the ongoing issue with Charlotte and city sidewalks.

Just last week, WBTV Investigative reporter David Hodges reported that Charlotte City Council approved new bond funding that would triple the amount of available money for sidewalk projects following a previous WBTV Investigation.

The WBTV report in February first exposed flaws in the sidewalk ranking program as well as the amount of time some projects sat on the waitlist.

Funding for Charlotte sidewalks triples after WBTV Investigation

Bokhari relayed this message to the community.

“But above everything else I want to relay a message of the greatest importance: school is back in session, and many places don’t have sidewalks and there are no safe options. Slow down. There’s no where you need to be that’s worth changing someone’s family forever. Remember that,” Bokhari tweeted.

WBTV has reached out to CMPD for any other information concerning the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dana Allyce Scott has been charged with...
Authorities identify murder suspect in St. Stephen shooting
Reports say police have closed Rivers Avenue between Macon Avenue and Helm Avenue.
Police: Pedestrian dies after N. Charleston auto accident, Rivers Ave. reopened
It happened near the Summerville area on Shenandoah Lane at the Wind Gate neighborhood.
One person in custody following standoff at Berkeley Co. neighborhood
Two Charleston County schools will switch to virtual instruction effective Wednesday for two...
Charles Pinckney, Sullivan’s Island Elementary going virtual only Wednesday

Latest News

Charleston International Airport Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer Spencer Pryor...
Charleston International Airport goes smoke, vape free
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 4,300 new...
SC reports more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths
Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it is caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients across...
Roper St. Francis to hold news conference on record COVID cases
Deputies say the suspect stole a video camera the church uses for streaming.
Investigators seek identity of man involved in church burglary