SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic through the eyes of a hospital chaplain

Hospital chaplains across the Lowcountry are supporting the spiritual and emotional needs of...
Hospital chaplains across the Lowcountry are supporting the spiritual and emotional needs of patients and their families, which has been a particularly challenging and emotional task for chaplains the past 18 months.(Live 5 News)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hospital chaplains across the Lowcountry are supporting the spiritual and emotional needs of patients and their families, which has been a particularly challenging and emotional task for chaplains the past 18 months.

When the doors open to the ICU at Roper St. Francis Hospital in Mt Pleasant, you get a glimpse of doctors and nurses at work, helping patients physically heal.

But as some patients battle COVID-19 in the unit, those patients, their families and the staff that care for them all need another type of healing too.

“They also need emotional and spiritual care, and that’s where the chaplains come in,” said Reverend Kevin Bennett, who’s one of the chaplains for Roper Hospital.

Bennett began his work as a chaplain for Roper Hospital right at the start of the pandemic.

Seeing these very sick patients who are scared of the unknown has been challenging. That challenge has been made even more difficult, Bennett said, because COVID patients in the ICU are not allowed visitors.

According to Bennett, their families rely on him and other hospital staff to talk to their loved one.

“They stay at home waiting for a phone call or a facetime with a patient if that’s possible, but that’s not the same as being there,” he said.

Bennett said seeing what these families endure is a heavy burden to bear, especially when a patient finally loses his or her battle.

“We care,” he said. “To see a family saying goodbye when they haven’t seen that loved one for weeks or maybe months, puts a lot of weight on your shoulders.”

But Bennett said the hospital chaplains and all the medical staff keep putting one foot in front of the other, hoping their resilience will carry them through the pandemic.

His message to the community: do your part, wear your mask, get a vaccine and think of others.

“I’d almost guarantee there’s somebody around you that has a patient somewhere that’s probably in the hospital because of COVID or has COVID but didn’t have to go,” Bennett said. “Position yourself and posture yourself in a way that you might be helpful to them.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
Murray-LaSaine Montessori School is one of several Charleston County schools to announce they...
6 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dana Allyce Scott has been charged with...
Authorities identify murder suspect in St. Stephen shooting
It happened near the Summerville area on Shenandoah Lane at the Wind Gate neighborhood.
One person in custody following standoff at Berkeley Co. neighborhood
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 55-year-old Steven Alston from North Charleston...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Rivers Avenue

Latest News

MUSC
MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit
VIDEO: MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit
VIDEO: MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit
Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’
Incident reports say Charleston Police officers responded to the 100 block of North Romney...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Charleston apartment complex