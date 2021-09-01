SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (CNN) - A cow was rescued from a tree after getting stuck in floodwaters following Hurricane Ida.

Workers were captured on video by the St. Bernard Parish government as they cut limbs around the animal to free it. They can be seen using a chainsaw as they stand in water nearly waist deep.

Gov. John Bel Edwards asked Ida evacuees from Louisiana to stay away as those who weathered the storm face challenges in its aftermath.

Many areas suffered severe damage from the Category 4 hurricane, with debris, water and downed power lines blocking roadways.

Close to 1 million homes still do not have power as scorching temperatures threaten to make life without air conditioning dangerous.

Supply chain disruptions are also causing food and gas shortages.

It’s not clear exactly how many people may be trapped in their homes because some areas are still inaccessible to rescue crews.

Officials say power may not be fully restored for a month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dana Allyce Scott has been charged with...
Authorities identify murder suspect in St. Stephen shooting
Reports say police have closed Rivers Avenue between Macon Avenue and Helm Avenue.
Police: Pedestrian dies after N. Charleston auto accident, Rivers Ave. reopened
It happened near the Summerville area on Shenandoah Lane at the Wind Gate neighborhood.
One person in custody following standoff at Berkeley Co. neighborhood
Two Charleston County schools will switch to virtual instruction effective Wednesday for two...
Charles Pinckney, Sullivan’s Island Elementary going virtual only Wednesday

Latest News

Walgreens plans to increase hourly wages to at least $15.
Walgreens to increase starting pay
Charleston International Airport Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer Spencer Pryor...
Charleston International Airport goes smoke, vape free
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in school bus crash
The councilman says his wife and all three of their children were at the bus stop drop off when...
City councilman says wife and two kids were hit by truck at Charlotte bus stop on first day of school
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 4,300 new...
SC reports more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths