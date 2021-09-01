Crews clear I-26 crash that backed up 8 miles of traffic

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they have cleared a crash that closed two lanes on I-26 Eastbound.

SCDOT says the crash was blocking two lanes on I-26 East at Exit 209 toward Ashley Phosphate Road in Ladson.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday and they say there are injuries.

The drive times from Summerville were showing 84 minutes at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday and cars were reportedly moving at an average of 15 mph.

Traffic cameras show the roadway is now moving normally.

DRIVE TIMES: I-26 EB is crawling from Ashley Phosphate to College Park Road(7 miles) due to an accident blocking two lanes. Avoid I-26 EB traveling from Summerville to North Charleston! pic.twitter.com/3kk495kDaU — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) September 1, 2021

