SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews clear I-26 crash that backed up 8 miles of traffic

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they have cleared a crash that closed two lanes on I-26 Eastbound.

SCDOT says the crash was blocking two lanes on I-26 East at Exit 209 toward Ashley Phosphate Road in Ladson.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday and they say there are injuries.

The drive times from Summerville were showing 84 minutes at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday and cars were reportedly moving at an average of 15 mph.

Traffic cameras show the roadway is now moving normally.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dana Allyce Scott has been charged with...
Authorities identify murder suspect in St. Stephen shooting
Reports say police have closed Rivers Avenue between Macon Avenue and Helm Avenue.
Police: Pedestrian dies after N. Charleston auto accident, Rivers Ave. reopened
It happened near the Summerville area on Shenandoah Lane at the Wind Gate neighborhood.
One person in custody following standoff at Berkeley Co. neighborhood
Two Charleston County schools will switch to virtual instruction effective Wednesday for two...
Charles Pinckney, Sullivan’s Island Elementary going virtual only Wednesday

Latest News

Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Crash on I-26EB causes 7-mile backup during Tuesday morning commute
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: I-26E crash causing backup for several miles
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Public input sought for Highway 78 improvement plans
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police close N. Charleston’s Rivers Ave. for auto-pedestrian accident