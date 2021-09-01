SC Lottery
Dorchester School District 2 disciplining students who refuse to wear masks

Dorchester School District 2 says they will start enforcing the mandate Thursday since the...
Dorchester School District 2 says they will start enforcing the mandate Thursday since the department of education reinstated their mandate on buses Monday.
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that the South Carolina State Department of Education has reinstated a mask mandate on school buses, Dorchester District 2 says students who refuse to wear masks on buses will be disciplined.

Dorchester School District 2 says they will start enforcing the mandate Thursday since the department of education reinstated their mandate on buses Monday.

Students who don’t comply with wearing a mask will first get a warning before district leaders say the repeat offenders will be suspended from riding the bus. It will then be the parent’s responsibility to provide transportation to and from school during the suspension period.

The district’s decision comes as somewhat of a contradiction to a mandate the South Carolina Department of Education made last week that said masks must worn on buses, but that no student should be denied transportation for failing to adhere to the order.

The district says their Parent/Student Handbook states a first referral will result in a warning and parent notification of consequences for future incidents. A second referral will result in a bus suspension that could last at a minimum, one day, and at maximum, five days.

A third referral warrant a five to ten day suspension from bus, while a fourth will be ten to thirty, the district says.

If a student gets a fifth referral, the district says it will be the student’s last and the will lose bus privileges for the remainder of the school year.

