FIRST ALERT: Larry expected to become major hurricane, Katie downgraded

Tropical Storm Larry is expected to become the next hurricane of the year by the end of the week.
Tropical Storm Larry is expected to become the next hurricane of the year by the end of the week.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Larry is expected to become the next hurricane of the year by the end of the week.

Larry is the 12th named storm of the year.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the center of Tropical Storm Larry was near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 24.8 West, about 175 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Larry is moving toward the west near 20 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.62 inches.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Larry is forecast to become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the current forecast calls for it to become a major hurricane, at Category 3 strength, by early Monday morning.

Katie expected to dissipate within days

Tropical Depression Katie, like its predecessor, Julian, spent only about 24 hours as a tropical storm before being downgraded.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Kate’s center was located near latitude 25.7 North, longitude 51.7 West, nearly 900 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.74 inches.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening thereafter. Kate is forecast to become a remnant low on Thursday, with the remnant low dissipating on Friday.

Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida aftermath