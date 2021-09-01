SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Florida chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms the school board won’t accept

Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A school district in Florida announced it would no longer accept mask opt-out forms signed by any chiropractor, according to ABC7.

The decision comes after chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch signed over 100 medical exemptions for students Monday. Some are calling Busch a hero, while others say he overstepped his area of expertise.

“Every evaluation that I performed was very specific and I performed them in my scope of practice,” Busch said. “I had to stay very specific to the diagnoses that were in my wheelhouse, there are plenty that weren’t.”

Busch emphasized to ABC7 he is not trying to do anything that’s “shady, irrefutable or unethical.”

The chiropractor says he turned away a number of people but also helped many people in need of mask relief.

“What was so touching is that how many people actually broke down crying because they felt so helpless, and it hit me to have that opportunity to allow the parents to have a choice,” Busch said.

The Sarasota County School District will now only accept an updated medical exemption form signed by licensed medical doctors, osteopathic physicians or advanced registered nurse practitioners.

“We would hope that everybody would be ethical and do what’s necessary for the betterment of our community and our students,” said Craig Maniglia, director of communications for the Sarasota County School District.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dana Allyce Scott has been charged with...
Authorities identify murder suspect in St. Stephen shooting
Reports say police have closed Rivers Avenue between Macon Avenue and Helm Avenue.
Police: Pedestrian dies after N. Charleston auto accident, Rivers Ave. reopened
It happened near the Summerville area on Shenandoah Lane at the Wind Gate neighborhood.
One person in custody following standoff at Berkeley Co. neighborhood
Two Charleston County schools will switch to virtual instruction effective Wednesday for two...
Charles Pinckney, Sullivan’s Island Elementary going virtual only Wednesday

Latest News

A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Taliban takes over Kabul airport
Walgreens plans to increase hourly wages to at least $15.
Walgreens to increase starting pay
Charleston International Airport Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer Spencer Pryor...
Charleston International Airport goes smoke, vape free
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in school bus crash
The councilman says his wife and all three of their children were at the bus stop drop off when...
City councilman says wife and two kids were hit by truck at Charlotte bus stop on first day of school