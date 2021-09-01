SC Lottery
5 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District announced two more of its schools are switching to virtual-only instruction.

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School and Chicora Elementary School will transition to virtual instruction beginning Thursday for the next two weeks.

The change is because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases associated with the schol and the number of students quarantined as close contacts, according to messages from both schools.

Plans are to return to in-person learning on Sept. 16, the dirstrict said.

The schools will undergo an extensive, additional cleaning, including 100% disinfection fogging.

Three other CCSD schools are currently on virtual-only instruction.

The Early College High School planned to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 10. Both Charles Pinckney and Sullivan’s Island Elementary Schools went to virtual instruction as of Tuesday and expect to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 15.

