Hundreds of students held back last school year in Lowcountry districts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State report cards have been issued for each school district in South Carolina. With the new numbers, the South Carolina Department of Education is getting a better sense as to how behind students have been over the last couple of years.

To start, there is some good news. When looking at the number of students who had to repeat their grade level, the department’s data shows there were fewer Lowcountry students held back last school year than at the end of the 2020 school year.

In comparison with the rest of the state, Lowcountry students represent a fair portion of those who were held back. Of the 766,819 students enrolled in South Carolina schools at the end of last year, the education department says 9,969 students were held back. Of those 9,969, the data shows 1,744 were in Lowcountry districts.

Those Lowcountry districts counted consist of Beaufort County, Colleton County, Charleston County, Dorchester District 2, Dorchester District 4, Berkeley County, Georgetown County and Williamsburg County.

The Department of Education’s data shows the Colleton County School District retained 2.4% of their student body, which was the highest of the Lowcountry districts. It said the highest number of students having to repeat a grade was in Charleston County. Data shows the Charleston County School District held back 628 students, but they are also one of the biggest districts in South Carolina.

When it comes to graduation rates, one rural district in the Lowcountry was hit especially hard. The education department says Williamsburg County had one of the largest drops when it comes to percent of seniors who graduated. Data shows Williamsburg County graduated 84% of their seniors in 2020, but only 66% of them in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.