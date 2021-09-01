Ida’s remnants to bring a few showers today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The remnants of Hurricane Ida are heading into the Northeast today with the potential for widespread flash flooding. Back here in the Lowcountry, we’ll experience the tail end of the tropical moisture tied into Ida which will send some clouds and a few showers/storms our way. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible this morning and afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will sweep through early Thursday morning helping to dry us out and lower the humidity. We’ll start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low 70s, about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than today. We expect a very sunny stretch of weather from Thursday through the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Lower humidity will allow for cooler mornings this weekend. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings!

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Kate is fading away in the central Atlantic and will be a non issue going forward. Tropical Storm Larry formed today making it the 12th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. Larry is the 12th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. Larry is forecast to be a major hurricane by this weekend! It’s too early to tell if this storm will ever threaten any land areas. Early indications show that this storm may turn out to sea and not be an issue. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 89.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.