Investigators seek identity of man involved in church burglary

Deputies say the suspect stole a video camera the church uses for streaming.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was involved in a church burglary.

According to deputies, the burglary happened at Midway Independent Methodist Church on August 18. Deputies say the man broke into the church through a window, stole a video camera the church uses for streaming, then left through a side door.

Surveillance video cameras showed the man as he attempted to cover his face with a cloth, but as he walked away from the camera, a tattoo can be seen on the back of his right calf. Investigators are hoping someone may recognize it.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity or this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

