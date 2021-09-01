SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back

Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of...
Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of their mac and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Van Leeuwen Ice Cream via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... mac and cheese?

Kraft macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering again with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product.

That company is selling $12 pints on its website, with a limit of two per customer.

It also has a link to participating stores, but that information isn’t online as of Wednesday morning.

The two companies launched a limited run of the mac and cheese-flavored ice cream in July and it sold out quickly.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts begin announcing switches to virtual learning
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dana Allyce Scott has been charged with...
Authorities identify murder suspect in St. Stephen shooting
Reports say police have closed Rivers Avenue between Macon Avenue and Helm Avenue.
Police: Pedestrian dies after N. Charleston auto accident, Rivers Ave. reopened
It happened near the Summerville area on Shenandoah Lane at the Wind Gate neighborhood.
One person in custody following standoff at Berkeley Co. neighborhood
Two Charleston County schools will switch to virtual instruction effective Wednesday for two...
Charles Pinckney, Sullivan’s Island Elementary going virtual only Wednesday

Latest News

South Florida authorities said the murders of three women in 2000 and 2001 have been linked to...
Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago
Miss Summerville Allison Bryant, Miss Summerville Teen Madison Hernadez, Miss North Charleston...
4 crowned to represent the Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
“I am very very concerned with the results,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly...
SC education superintent ‘very concerned’ about results from 2020-2021 school report card grades
Tropical Storm Larry is expected to become the next hurricane of the year by the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Larry expected to become major hurricane, Katie downgraded
A cow is rescued from a tree in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, after getting stuck in...
Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida