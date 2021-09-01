SC Lottery
Man accused of Gaetz extortion plot charged with wire fraud


FILE – A Florida man was charged with attempting to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz, shown in this file photo taken from video, over a sex crimes investigation.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — One of the men who U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of being behind a plot to extort $25 million from his family in exchange for having a federal sex crimes investigation into the congressman go away has been indicted on charges of wire fraud and attempting to stop authorities from viewing his iPhone.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Stephen Alford in Pensacola, Florida.

The indictment doesn’t name the victims or other alleged participants and refers to Matt Gaetz’s father, Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate, only as “D.G.”

The indictment says Alford was part of a scheme to get $25 million from “D.G.”

