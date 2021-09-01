SC Lottery
Multiple law enforcement agencies to gather on violent crime announcement

The U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI and multiple Lowcountry law enforcement agencies will talk...
The U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI and multiple Lowcountry law enforcement agencies will talk about violent crimes at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI are holding a news conference Wednesday on violent crime in the Lowcountry.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said that news conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. from the Charleston Police headquarters.

The Charleston, Mount Pleasant and North Charleston Police Departments are among the agencies listed in the announcement.

The short release included no further details on the nature of the news conference or any mention of whether arrests have been made in any specific crimes.

