Multiple law enforcement agencies to gather on violent crime announcement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI are holding a news conference Wednesday on violent crime in the Lowcountry.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said that news conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. from the Charleston Police headquarters.

The Charleston, Mount Pleasant and North Charleston Police Departments are among the agencies listed in the announcement.

The short release included no further details on the nature of the news conference or any mention of whether arrests have been made in any specific crimes.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.