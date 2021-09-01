SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit; Roper ICU at capacity

By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said on Wednesday afternoon that they have zero beds available at their Intensive Care Unit as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

According to MUSC, they have had to board ICU patients in other departments including the emergency department and the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit.

Hospital officials are reminding people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That action will protect themselves and others and alleviate our dedicated healthcare workers right now,” MUSC officials said.

Roper St. Francis officials also said their ICU is at capacity but they are still able to take patients. Officials are still stressing that if people feel sick, they need to come into the hospital.

Earlier today, Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s chief medical officer said their hospital has reached a new record number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Oliverio said 157 inpatients in the system’s four hospitals are being treated for COVID, a total that shatters the previous record of 156 set on July 14, 2020. That total, Roper officials say, accounts for 34 percent of their total inpatient population.

On Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 5,152 new cases, 800 more than the previous day, and 86 deaths, nearly 50 more than the previous day.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School is one of several Charleston County schools to announce they...
6 Charleston County schools switching to virtual instruction
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a team of more than 200 federal, state and local law...
13 face federal drug, firearms charges in ‘Operation Cash Out’
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after...
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, SC deputies investigating
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

Latest News

The North Charleston Fire Department say a pair of crashes, one at the base of the Don Holt and...
FIRST ALERT: Pair of accidents block two lanes on Don Holt Bridge
Berkeley County will break ground Thursday on a new Mega Boat Landing on Lake Moultrie at the...
Berkeley County to break ground on new Mega Boat Landing
Goose Creek Police say their emergency communications center has undergone a $1.1 million...
Goose Creek to reopen upgraded 911 call center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek Police launch newly-renovated 911 communications center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Waterparks closing after Labor Day