N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a video posted on the city's website.(North Charleston City Government)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced Wednesday a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for city employees.

“To achieve and maintain a workplace that is free from this known health and safety hazards the City is adopting a Mandatory Vaccination policy to protect our employees and their families, as well as the citizens, vendors, and visitors we serve,” Summey said in a video posted to the city’s Twitter page.

Summey said it was not easy for him to adopt a vaccine policy, but he said his responsibility was to the health and well being of his employees.

The mayor said he wanted to make sure that emergency personnel like police and fire were able to provide services in a “safe manner” for the city’s citizens.

“I am not one of the people that like to create controls,” Summey said. “But unlike anything that we’ve had before, this is a different time. It’s no different than the vaccination that I had to have to go to school nearly 65 years ago. It is an opportunity for us to limit the damage.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The on-going pandemic has created an infectious disease threat to our community and to the world that is unprecedented...

Posted by North Charleston Government on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

