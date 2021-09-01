4 crowned to represent the Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four young ladies were crowned Saturday and have begun their year as Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, and Miss North Charleston Teen.

The competition was held at Trident Technical College’s College Center and thirteen young ladies ranging in age from 13 to 24 competed for the four titles.

Miss Summerville 2022 is Allison Bryant. The 19-year-old is currently pursuing her real estate licensure and has plans to attend Charleston Southern University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in entrepreneurship. Bryant performed a high-energy clogging routine for her talent selection. Her platform is “Rhythmic Souls: Promoting Confidence and Self-Esteem.’ It’s her goal to help children find their passions and interests in terms of helping them determine their identity. In addition to being crowned, Bryant also won the “Spirit of the Lowcountry” award for most ticket sales and was named “Miss Congeniality” by her fellow candidates.

Miss North Charleston 2022 is 24-year-old Morgan Elvis of Myrtle Beach. She performed a vocal piece, “I’m Here” from “The Color Purple.” She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina - Aiken where she studied Victim Advocacy. She is a national certified Victim’s Advocate and a South Carolina certified Guardian Ad Litem. Her platform “HELPP” works to bridge the gap through trauma-informed training for law enforcement and the community.

These two young ladies each earned a $500 college scholarship and will now go on to compete at Miss South Carolina next summer where they will be able to earn additional college scholarships and the title of Miss South Carolina.

Miss Summerville Teen 2022 is Madison Hernandez. She is a 15-year-old sophomore at Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston. She performed an acro-dance for her talent. Hernandez’s platform is “You Are Not Alone”, promoting and raising awareness for mental health struggles for teens. Hernandez plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science with dreams of becoming an athletic trainer or a physical therapist

Miss North Charleston Teen 2022 is 16-year-old Savannah McAlister, a junior at Hanahan High School. She performed a jazz dance to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” for her talent. McAlister plans to spend her year promoting her platform “Women are the Future of STEM,” as she aspires to be an engineer for a NASCAR team. In addition to be crowned, McAlister was awarded the Teen Evening Gown & On-Stage Question award along with being name the Teen Talent winner.

In the Miss division, Catherine Smith, a L1 at Charleston School of Law placed 1st Runner-Up and was named the Talent winner. Reina Swinton of North Charleston placed 1st Runner-Up in the Teen division.

The four new titleholders will compete at Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen Competition, held in Columbia in late June 2022. Winners at the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageant will advance to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions.

