One person in custody following standoff at Berkeley Co. neighborhood

It happened near the Summerville area on Shenandoah Lane at the Wind Gate neighborhood.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is in custody following a standoff with authorities at a Berkeley County neighborhood Tuesday night.

It happened near the Summerville area on Shenandoah Lane at the Wind Gate neighborhood.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to serve a domestic violence warrant on the suspect who barricaded himself at a home for about two hours.

The suspect is now in custody, and more information on the incident is expected to be released.

