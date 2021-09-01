One person in custody following standoff at Berkeley Co. neighborhood

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is in custody following a standoff with authorities at a Berkeley County neighborhood Tuesday night.

It happened near the Summerville area on Shenandoah Lane at the Wind Gate neighborhood.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to serve a domestic violence warrant on the suspect who barricaded himself at a home for about two hours.

The suspect is now in custody, and more information on the incident is expected to be released.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.