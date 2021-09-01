Organizations offer assistance to renters facing eviction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a year of eviction protection came to an end after the Supreme Court blocked the extension of the Biden administration’s COVID-related eviction moratorium.

While this change could put thousands at risk of being evicted in the Lowcountry, there is rental assistance available in the Lowcountry.

If a renter does not pay rent, it’s now completely up to the landlord whether to evict them.

Trident United Way Representative Cathy Easley says there is financial assistance available to make those payments, but people need to reach out to them as soon as possible.

“If you’re behind on your rent, I know this is a difficult time,” Easley said. “If you don’t have an eviction notice, you really must act now. Talk with your landlord, discuss what your options are, and try to even make some small payments.”

More than 96,000 renters in South Carolina have “no confidence” in their ability to pay rent next month, according to a census report.

Although an official eviction notice supersedes all other options in most cases, before receiving that document, renters have some options.

The Charleston County Government has millions available in rental assistance funds. To contact their office, residents can visit their website or call 855-452-5374

Dorchester County residents can apply through the state. SC Housing Representative Chris Winston says they have distributed $17 million of the allotted $272 million. To contact their office, renters can visit their website or call 800-476-0412

Winston says more than two thirds of all rental applications they received are only partially filled out.

For assistance in any of these county’s, renters can call the Trident United Way hotline at 2-1-1. They can also visit their resource center online.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.