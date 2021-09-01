Police, Crime Stoppers seek information in shooting death of CSU athlete

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry are asking anyone with information in the weekend shooting of a Charleston Southern University student to come forward.

Lorvens Florestal was shot to death Sunday at a home in West Ashley.

“Florestal’s family said he had a zest for life and lived to play football,” police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The 19-year-old had recently moved from Delray Beach, Florida, and was preparing to start the next chapter of his life at CSU as a walk-on defensive end for the football team.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. You do not have to reveal your name and if your information leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer, you may receive a cash reward.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.5541111.com or through the P3 Tips app, which is available on Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.